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USFDA inspects Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing unit located at Spokane

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Jubilant Pharmova announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded an inspection of Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS)'s contract manufacturing facility located in Spokane, WA. U.S.A on 17 June 2026.

The USFDA had issued eight (8) observations, none of which are related to sterility assurance concerns.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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