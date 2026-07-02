USFDA inspects OneSource's sterile product division facility at Bengaluru

The inspection has concluded with one observation. The Company will respond to the observation comprehensively to FDA within the stipulated time frame.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The inspection has concluded with one observation. The Company will respond to the observation comprehensively to FDA within the stipulated time frame.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:04 PM IST