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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 20.24 crore

Net profit of Usha Financial Services rose 50.09% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.2417.26 17 OPM %82.3178.45 -PBDT11.257.53 49 PBT10.787.14 51 NP8.035.35 50

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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