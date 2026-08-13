Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 20.24 crore

Net profit of Usha Financial Services rose 50.09% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.2417.2682.3178.4511.257.5310.787.148.035.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News