Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 20.24 croreNet profit of Usha Financial Services rose 50.09% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.2417.26 17 OPM %82.3178.45 -PBDT11.257.53 49 PBT10.787.14 51 NP8.035.35 50
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