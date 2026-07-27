Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 1033.00 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 40.67% to Rs 141.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 1033.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 887.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1033.00887.1920.1416.30217.64158.32184.12129.63141.98100.93

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