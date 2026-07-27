Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 1033.00 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 40.67% to Rs 141.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 1033.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 887.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1033.00887.19 16 OPM %20.1416.30 -PBDT217.64158.32 37 PBT184.12129.63 42 NP141.98100.93 41
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