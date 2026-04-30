Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 979.26 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 46.35% to Rs 147.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 979.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 896.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.38% to Rs 465.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 3691.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3474.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales979.26896.08 9 3691.063474.16 6 OPM %21.6015.58 -19.1017.19 - PBDT239.13160.88 49 772.84624.71 24 PBT207.89133.12 56 656.44526.85 25 NP147.80100.99 46 465.99407.39 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with major losses; PSU Bank shares slides

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the March 2026 quarter

HFCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story