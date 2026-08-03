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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.18 11 OPM %50.0055.56 -PBDT0.100.10 0 PBT0.100.09 11 NP0.080.07 14

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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