USS Global standalone net profit declines 88.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.61% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of USS Global declined 88.52% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.61% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.22% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.