Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USTR proposes 12.5% additional duties on India and 53 other countries over forced labour import violations

USTR proposes 12.5% additional duties on India and 53 other countries over forced labour import violations

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The US Trade Representative has proposed slapping 12.5 per cent additional duties on 54 countries, including India, for failing to prohibit the import of goods produced with forced labour. The action follows investigations launched against 60 countries over what the USTR described as their failure to impose and effectively enforce bans on imports made with forced labour. "The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable. This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said in a statement. We will no longer tolerate this disparity, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AksharChem (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Power Mech Projects secures Rs 266-cr O&M contract for Adani thermal power plant in Maharashtra

NATCO Pharma, Lupin secure USFDA approval for Eribulin Mesylate injection

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 20% YoY in May'26

John Cockerill India and its subsidiary secures contract valued Rs 1,300 cr

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story