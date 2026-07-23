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UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 583.51 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 24.07% to Rs 293.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 583.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales583.51546.89 7 OPM %65.5662.16 -PBDT381.01338.29 13 PBT367.94326.02 13 NP293.86236.85 24

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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