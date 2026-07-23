UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 583.51 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 24.07% to Rs 293.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 583.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.583.51546.8965.5662.16381.01338.29367.94326.02293.86236.85

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