UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 583.51 croreNet profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 24.07% to Rs 293.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 583.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales583.51546.89 7 OPM %65.5662.16 -PBDT381.01338.29 13 PBT367.94326.02 13 NP293.86236.85 24
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