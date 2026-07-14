UTI Asset Management Company Ltd has added 5.23% over last one month compared to 3.9% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd lost 5.33% today to trade at Rs 973. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.93% to quote at 12676.02. The index is up 3.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BF Investment Ltd decreased 3.01% and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd lost 2.82% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 0.56 % over last one year compared to the 6.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.