Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 70.13 points or 1.23% at 5752.33 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 4.13%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 3.79%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.66%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.62%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.46%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.39%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.32%), EMS Ltd (up 2.06%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.86%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.24%), and RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 1.07%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.89 or 0.12% at 72865.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.6 points or 0.19% at 22145.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.21 points or 0.86% at 45682.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.6 points or 0.36% at 13969.64.

On BSE,2179 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News