Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 283.67% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.96% to Rs 52.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.