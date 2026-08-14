Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 88.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.36% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Utique Enterprises rose 88.62% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.36% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.3119.21 -72 OPM %-7.91-3.49 -PBDT2.801.73 62 PBT2.711.66 63 NP2.321.23 89
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