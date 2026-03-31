Utkarsh SFB transfers stressed MFI loans portfolio to two ARCs for Rs 195 crore

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that it has completed the transfer of a portfolio of unsecured stressed microfinance (MFI) loans, including NPAs and written-off accounts, to asset reconstruction companies under the Swiss Challenge method.

The bank has sold two pools with an aggregate outstanding principal of Rs 1,490.99 crore for a total consideration of Rs 195.29 crore.

The first pool, comprising Rs 1,016.24 crore of loans (2.92 lakh accounts), has been sold to Asset Reconstruction Company India for Rs 133.10 crore.

The second pool, comprising Rs 474.75 crore of loans (1.37 lakh accounts), has been sold to Shriram Asset Reconstruction for Rs 62.19 crore.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country, while its other services are spread across the country. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 375 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating income declined by 27% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 429 crore in Q3 December 2026. The scrip had slumped 7.34% to end at Rs 10.22 on the BSE on Monday.