Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Total Operating Income decline 4.87% to Rs 836.75 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 188.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.87% to Rs 836.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 879.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1150.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 23.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 10.26% to Rs 3378.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3764.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income836.75879.62 -5 3378.783764.93 -10 OPM %13.5321.87 --1.0531.07 - PBDT-232.0911.28 PL -1506.6227.65 PL PBT-232.0911.28 PL -1506.6227.65 PL NP-188.022.97 PL -1150.9823.70 PL

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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