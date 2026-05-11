Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.87% to Rs 836.75 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 188.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.87% to Rs 836.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 879.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1150.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 23.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 10.26% to Rs 3378.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3764.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.