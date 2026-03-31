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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank transfers portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans to ARCs

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced that upon conclusion of Swiss Challenge Method, the Bank has completed the transaction of transfer of portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans (NPA and written-off accounts) to asset reconstruction companies as detailed below:

Nature of Account No. of A/Cs Aggregate Principle O/s as on 31 Dec 2025 (Rs cr) Consideration (Rs cr) Buyer Pool 1 - Portfolio of Unsecured Stressed MFI Loans 2,92,030 1016.24 133.1 Asset Reconstruction company IndiaPool 2 - Portfolio of Unsecured Stressed MFI Loans 1,36,832 474.75 62.19 Shriram Asset Reconstruction

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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