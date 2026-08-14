Utsav Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 89.96% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net loss of Utsav Securities reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 89.96% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.454.48-188.8940.63-0.851.82-0.851.82-0.851.82

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