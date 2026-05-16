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Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 470.10 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 16.84% to Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 470.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 566.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.57% to Rs 100.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2201.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1846.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales470.10566.79 -17 2201.651846.01 19 OPM %20.9420.26 -10.4111.54 - PBDT87.1999.41 -12 185.66164.60 13 PBT74.9087.69 -15 136.62118.00 16 NP54.7665.85 -17 100.2988.31 14

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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