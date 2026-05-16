Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 470.10 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 16.84% to Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 470.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 566.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.57% to Rs 100.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2201.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1846.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.