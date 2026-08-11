Uttam Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 91.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 606.37 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 91.55% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 606.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 628.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.606.37628.774.328.0214.1531.481.6719.391.2314.56

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