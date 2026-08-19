Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Uttaranchal Leasing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.060.09033.3300.0300.0300.02

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