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Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 94.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing declined 94.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.031.48 -30 1.031.48 -30 OPM %36.8977.03 -36.8977.03 - PBDT0.040.69 -94 0.040.69 -94 PBT0.040.69 -94 0.040.69 -94 NP0.030.50 -94 0.030.50 -94

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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