Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 94.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing declined 94.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.41% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.