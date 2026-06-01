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UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 5.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.51% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of UVS Hospitality & Services rose 5.86% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.63% to Rs 16.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 131.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.2530.16 24 131.24101.37 29 OPM %14.3927.72 -18.1720.86 - PBDT4.777.75 -38 22.8220.72 10 PBT2.193.76 -42 15.9415.85 1 NP2.352.22 6 16.0915.99 1

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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