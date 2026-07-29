V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 45.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.080.9613.8900.420.270.420.270.290.20

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