V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.36% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.