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V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.36% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.620.71 -13 2.842.83 0 OPM %1.614.23 -2.829.54 - PBDT0.280.31 -10 1.180.77 53 PBT0.280.31 -10 1.170.77 52 NP0.210.20 5 0.870.56 55

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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