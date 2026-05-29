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V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 1411.63% to Rs 6.50 crore

Net Loss of V B Industries reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1411.63% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 638.64% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.500.43 1412 6.500.88 639 OPM %-25.23-188.37 --28.15-204.55 - PBDT-1.19-0.35 -240 0.200.28 -29 PBT-1.19-0.35 -240 0.200.28 -29 NP-0.90-0.61 -48 0.14-0.09 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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