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V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 1810.65 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 76.37% to Rs 130.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1810.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1466.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1810.651466.08 24 OPM %10.558.43 -PBDT199.53124.57 60 PBT171.8798.26 75 NP130.2573.85 76

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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