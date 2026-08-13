V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 578.36 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 53.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 578.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 561.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.578.36561.43-1.924.39-23.2212.61-54.65-18.98-53.56-13.10

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