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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Marc India consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the June 2026 quarter

V-Marc India consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 102.42% to Rs 555.51 crore

Net profit of V-Marc India rose 163.34% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.42% to Rs 555.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales555.51274.43 102 OPM %10.7011.09 -PBDT44.6620.59 117 PBT36.5014.90 145 NP28.5210.83 163

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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