V-Marc India consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.42% to Rs 555.51 crore

Net profit of V-Marc India rose 163.34% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.42% to Rs 555.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.555.51274.4310.7011.0944.6620.5936.5014.9028.5210.83

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