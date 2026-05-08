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V-Mart Retail standalone net profit declines 39.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 970.89 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail declined 39.06% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 970.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.92% to Rs 124.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 3789.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales970.89780.08 24 3789.363253.86 16 OPM %10.958.74 -13.5511.59 - PBDT91.7653.07 73 453.02252.77 79 PBT11.62-1.29 LP 155.9719.78 689 NP11.2818.51 -39 124.0045.77 171

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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