V-Mart Retail standalone net profit declines 39.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 970.89 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail declined 39.06% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 970.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.92% to Rs 124.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 3789.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.