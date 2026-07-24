V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 40.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 1088.81 croreNet profit of V-Mart Retail rose 40.51% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 1088.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 885.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1088.81885.22 23 OPM %14.7514.25 -PBDT143.47110.86 29 PBT59.5242.94 39 NP47.2133.60 41
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