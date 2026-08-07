V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.87% to Rs 1.29 croreNet loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.87% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.292.68 -52 OPM %-62.0234.70 -PBDT-0.900.79 PL PBT-1.150.52 PL NP-1.140.52 PL
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