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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 51.87% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.87% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.292.68 -52 OPM %-62.0234.70 -PBDT-0.900.79 PL PBT-1.150.52 PL NP-1.140.52 PL

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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