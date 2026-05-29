V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 171.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.88% to Rs 797.02 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 171.89% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.88% to Rs 797.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.99% to Rs 162.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.75% to Rs 3067.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1884.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.