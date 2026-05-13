Va Tech Wabag and PEAK to co-develop Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) and PEAK Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) announced the development of their first Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This Project marks the first milestone under their waste-to-energy initiative announced on 29 January 2024, with a shared vision to establish 100 Bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other markets.

The Bio-CNG Plant will be developed at the 70 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Dundaheda, Ghaziabad, under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model on a Public Private Partnership basis. The Project will be executed through a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle, Ghaziabad Bioenergy, formed jointly by WABAG and PEAK.