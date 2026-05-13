Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag and PEAK to co-develop Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad

Va Tech Wabag and PEAK to co-develop Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) and PEAK Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) announced the development of their first Bio-CNG plant in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This Project marks the first milestone under their waste-to-energy initiative announced on 29 January 2024, with a shared vision to establish 100 Bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other markets.

The Bio-CNG Plant will be developed at the 70 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Dundaheda, Ghaziabad, under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model on a Public Private Partnership basis. The Project will be executed through a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle, Ghaziabad Bioenergy, formed jointly by WABAG and PEAK.

The Plant will capture raw biogas generated at the STP, preventing methane emissions into the atmosphere, and upgrade it into high-quality renewable Bio-CNG fuel. This clean fuel will replace conventional fossil fuels in mobility and industrial applications. By converting an environmental liability into a valuable energy resource, the Project demonstrates a circular, scalable and transformational pathway for India's energy transition. This initiative also represents a small but meaningful step toward easing global LNG/CNG supply chain pressures by creating a reliable, locally produced renewable gas alternative.

The initiative is expected to deliver significant environmental and socio-economic benefits. Methane has nearly 28 times higher Global Warming Potential than carbon dioxide, and preventing its release will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Over the life of the Project, it is estimated to reduce approximately 250,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Commercial operations are expected to commence within one year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in credit ratings of LT debt programme

Cabinet approved Rs 37500 crore scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects

Bharti Airtel Q4 PAT tumbles 34% YoY to Rs 7,325 cr

INR settles near record low level amid inflationary concerns

First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story