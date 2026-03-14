Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured a letter of award from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City (GCC). According to the company's project classification, the order is valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions. This project will be executed by a joint venture where Va Tech Wabag will be the leader.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster, said, This project marks an important step towards building a resilient and future-ready water infrastructure for Chennai. The development of a city-wide water grid will significantly enhance supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience for the city. We are proud to partner with CMWSSB and support Chennai's long-term water security by delivering advanced infrastructure combined with digital monitoring and smart network management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bikaji Foods International invest Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

JSW Steel to develop coking coal mining project in Mozambique

RailTel Corporation secures two orders worth Rs 64 crore

RailTel secures work order of Rs 34.39 cr from South Central Railway

Bajel Projects bags Rs 700-cr transmission order from MSETCL

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story