Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured a letter of award from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City (GCC). According to the company's project classification, the order is valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions. This project will be executed by a joint venture where Va Tech Wabag will be the leader.