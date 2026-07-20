From Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag secured from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), awards towards Design, Build, Operate (DBO) of a 100 MLD and 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Byramangala and Bellandur respectively, along with a 25 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP) at Byramangala.

The scope includes the Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) of the wastewater treatment facilities along with biogas-based power generation. The STPs will be based on the Activated Sludge Process integrated with a Biological Nutrient Removal system. The TTP at Byramangala will utilize Ultrafiltration to produce high-quality treated water suitable for distribution to surrounding water bodies. It is worth noting that, WABAG had previously executed the first phase of the Bellandur facility and has now been awarded the second phase as well. The EPC scope of the facilities is scheduled for completion within 36 months, followed by a 7-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) period, during which WABAG will ensure efficient and reliable plant performance.