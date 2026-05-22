Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 28.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 1414.40 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 28.94% to Rs 128.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 1414.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.47% to Rs 370.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 3944.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3294.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.