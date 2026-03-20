VA Tech WABAG gains on winning 'large' wastewater treatment project in Georgia

VA Tech WABAG added 2.74% to Rs 1,235.95 after it has secured a 'large' consortium order from United Water Supply Company of Georgia LLC for setting up a 19 MLD wastewater treatment plant in Georgia, marking its entry into the CIS region.

The company defines a large order as one with a contract value exceeding Rs 250 crore and up to Rs 600 crore, as per its internal classification.

The project, funded by the European Investment Bank, will be developed in Kutaisi, the third-largest city in the country. The plant is designed with a future expansion capacity of up to 56 MLD.

The scope under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract includes demolition of the existing facility, construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, and installation of an effluent pipeline to a nearby river. As the consortium leader, WABAG will handle design, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning of the treatment systems. The company will also train client personnel and supervise operations and maintenance for a period of 12 months. The facility will incorporate advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes, including nutrient removal based on the activated sludge process, final sedimentation, and UV disinfection. It will also feature sludge treatment units, solar sludge drying systems, odour control systems, and related pumping infrastructure.