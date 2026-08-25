Va Tech Wabag inks contract for Doha SWRO Desalination Plant

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has signed the contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System Stage II in Kuwait. This order was awarded in June 2026 by the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy, Kuwait, and the execution of the contract now formally paves the way for the project to commence. This Mega Project represents WABAG's first project in Kuwait and further strengthens the Group's presence across the GCC region.