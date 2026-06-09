Va Tech Wabag led consortium bags biorefinery project in UAE

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured the design & build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant - Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company. The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with WABAG serving as the consortium leader. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to 600 crore.

The project which is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, along with inlet works, primary and secondary treatment systems, and comprehensive sludge management facilities comprising digesters, gas holders, scrubbers, and power generation systems. The scope also includes odor control systems and disc filters to ensure compliance with the guaranteed treated effluent quality. The plant will incorporate advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes based on the Activated Sludge Process (ASP), along with tertiary treatment through disc filtration systems.