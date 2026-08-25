VA Tech Wabag rises after signing deal for 'mega' SWRO desalination project in Doha

VA Tech Wabag added 1.19% to Rs 2025.95 after the company announced the signing of a 'mega' contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System - Stage II in Kuwait.

This order was awarded in June 2026 by the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy, Kuwait, and the execution of the contract now formally paves the way for the project to commence.

"This 'mega' project represents WABAG's first project in Kuwait and further strengthens the Groups presence across the GCC region," VA Tech Wabag said in a statement.

Undertaken on a design, build, operate basis, the project will be delivered by a WABAG-led unincorporated joint venture with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company K.S.C. (HEISCO).

The 60 MIGD (million imperial gallons per day, or about 272 million liters per day) plant will combine sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology with a recarbonation system, with construction scheduled over 36 months followed by a five-year operation & maintenance period. On-site solar photovoltaic (PV) systems will meet part of the plants energy needs. Rohan Mittal, head strategy and business growth GCC, said: The signing of this contract marks an important step towards commencement of our first project in Kuwait, a market of strategic importance to WABAG. We are privileged to work alongside a visionary client, the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy, on a project that will contribute to strengthening Kuwait's long-term water security.

It reflects the company's continued focus on delivering technologically advanced and sustainable desalination solutions across the region. According to the company's classification, the value of this international 'mega' order is more than $150 million. VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants. The company reported a 29.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 886.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.