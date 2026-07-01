Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has been awarded a Large' order by the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

With this project, WABAG further strengthens its position as a leading full-service provider for complex infrastructure in drinking water and wastewater treatment. The project highlights WABAG's ability to deliver integrated, climate-resilient water technology solutions for major public utilities and reinforces its role as a reliable partner for sustainable water management. The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030, followed by acceptance milestones. For WABAG, the project represents a flagship reference in Austria and underlines the Group's strategic focus on Europe.