VA TECH WABAG secures order from RIL for effluent treatment plant at Jamnagar

VA TECH WABAG said that it has secured a 'medium' order from the Reliance Industries (RIL) for a an effluent treatment plant, at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex (DAGEGC), Jamnagar.

The scope of the project involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection & commissioning of an effluent treatment plant (ETP).

The proposed ETP scheduled to be completed in 13 months will be designed comprising chemical and biological treatment using the state-of the art technologies, along with a sludge treatment incorporating low-temperature drying for efficient sludge management.

Sivakumar V, senior general manager sales and marketing, India Cluster, said: This repeat order reinforces our long-standing relationship with RIL, a key customer, and reflects the continued trust and confidence RIL places in our capabilities.

We are pleased to be associated with RIL and support its evolving water and wastewater management requirements. This order is a testament to WABAG's technological expertise, execution capabilities, and leadership in delivering advanced industrial water and wastewater treatment solutions. As per the company's internal classification, the value of this contract lies between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore. VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants. The company reported a 29.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 886.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.