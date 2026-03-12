Va Tech Wabag secures work order for refurbishment and upgradation of TTRO plant

From Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Va Tech Wabag has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the Refurbishment, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (RFOMT) of a 45 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai, to be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued over Rs 1,000 crore under the 'Mega order' category.

The TTRO plant at Kodungaiyur, along with its associated distribution pipeline network, was originally developed by CMWSSB in 2019 to supply high-quality treated wastewater to industries located in the Manali-Ennore and Manali-Minjur industrial corridors in Chennai. Under the contract, WABAG will undertake the refurbishment and upgradation of the existing TTRO facility to restore its full treatment capacity of 45 MLD within a period of 18 months. Following the refurbishment phase, WABAG will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 18.5 years, ensuring reliable supply of treated water that meets the stipulated quantity and quality standards under the agreement.

Notably, WABAG is already operating the 45 MLD TTRO facility at Koyambedu, Chennai, which was designed, built, and commissioned by WABAG in 2019 to supply high-quality recycled water to industrial consumers. WABAG is also operating a 40 MLD TTRO facility in Ghaziabad, developed by WABAG under PPP mode, which supplies treated water to multiple industries in the Sahibabad Industrial Area, thereby supporting sustainable industrial water reuse and circular water management. The Kodungaiyur TTRO facility award further strengthens WABAG's leadership in advanced water recycling and reuse solutions, reinforcing its role in enabling sustainable industrial water management and supporting Chennai's transition towards a circular water economy.