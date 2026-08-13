VA Tech Wabag slips after Q1 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 90 cr

VA Tech Wabag fell 1.03% to Rs 1,882.45 after the company reported a 29.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 886.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit rose 36.9%, while revenue from operations increased 20.8%.

Total expenses rose 25.4% YoY to Rs 826.1 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 658.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefits expense increased 19.7% YoY to Rs 79.7 crore, while finance costs declined 8.5% to Rs 17.2 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 36.3% YoY to Rs 118.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 86.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Order intake stood at Rs 3,400 crore, while the order book stood at around Rs 19,400 crore, excluding framework contracts, providing robust revenue visibility. Commenting on the results, Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director, VA TECH WABAG, said, We are delighted to start the year with strong international and domestic orders, robust top-line momentum, and strong profitability. All clusters delivered on order intake, which resulted in our order book surging to approximately INR 19,400 crores, even as we persisted with our selective approach to bidding for projects. We forayed into Kuwait with the award of a Mega SWRO project and also entered the UAE market with an order win in Ajman. In India, we enhanced our long-standing relationships with BWSSB and DJB through new order wins. In Europe, we secured a key project win in Austria from Donauinsel Water Works. These wins provide us with strong revenue visibility and reflect our focus on complex technology jobs, which fall in our focus area and enable us to deliver value addition to our clients.

In this quarter, we continued to grow profitably, extending our positive net cash position streak to the 14th consecutive quarter to reach INR 965 crores. Our strong performance is reflected in excellent execution discipline, with margins continuing to remain in line with our medium-term target. Our order pipeline indicates significant growth opportunities even going forward. We remain committed to enhancing value for our stakeholders and enabling them to participate in our success. VA Tech Wabag is engaged in the water treatment business. Its principal activities include the design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.