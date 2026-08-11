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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.52 crore

Net Loss of Vaarad Ventures reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.520 0 OPM %-328.850 -PBDT-1.71-0.06 -2750 PBT-1.71-0.06 -2750 NP-1.71-0.06 -2750

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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