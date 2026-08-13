Vadilal Dairy International standalone net profit rises 336.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 12.75 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Dairy International rose 336.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.7511.3912.556.581.700.681.270.271.310.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News