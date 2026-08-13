Vadilal Dairy International standalone net profit rises 336.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 12.75 croreNet profit of Vadilal Dairy International rose 336.67% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.7511.39 12 OPM %12.556.58 -PBDT1.700.68 150 PBT1.270.27 370 NP1.310.30 337
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