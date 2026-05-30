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Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.16% to Rs 291.29 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.16% to Rs 291.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.37% to Rs 10.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 1217.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1119.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales291.29223.79 30 1217.281119.12 9 OPM %0.15-3.55 -3.022.13 - PBDT-0.22-7.53 97 34.1123.75 44 PBT-5.55-11.78 53 14.117.62 85 NP-4.22-8.76 52 10.455.73 82

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