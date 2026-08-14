Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.18% to Rs 703.66 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 15.92% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.18% to Rs 703.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 516.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.703.66516.705.396.2637.1431.5831.1626.8823.3020.10

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