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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.18% to Rs 703.66 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 15.92% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.18% to Rs 703.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 516.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales703.66516.70 36 OPM %5.396.26 -PBDT37.1431.58 18 PBT31.1626.88 16 NP23.3020.10 16

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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