Vadilal Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 55 cr

Vadilal Industries surged 14.17% to Rs 5,101 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore on 51.21% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 415.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped sharply 169.12% YoY to Rs 73.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses climbed 39.46% YoY to Rs 349.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 192.82 crore (up 12.52% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 45.69 crore (up 24.94% YoY), finance cost (up 21.03% YoY) during the period under review.