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Vadilal Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 55 cr

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Vadilal Industries surged 14.17% to Rs 5,101 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore on 51.21% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 415.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped sharply 169.12% YoY to Rs 73.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses climbed 39.46% YoY to Rs 349.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 192.82 crore (up 12.52% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 45.69 crore (up 24.94% YoY), finance cost (up 21.03% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 3.17% to Rs 155.10 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 150.33 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 21.19% to Rs 1503.12 crore in FY26 from Rs 1240.26 crore posted in FY25.

Cash generated from operating activities increased 28.35% to Rs 143.07 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 111.47 crore in FY25.

Vadilal Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing ice-cream, flavored milk, frozen dessert, processed foods, other dairy products.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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