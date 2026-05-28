Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 149.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.21% to Rs 415.83 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.21% to Rs 415.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.17% to Rs 155.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 1503.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1240.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.